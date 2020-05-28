With vehicle travel at an unprecedented low level, now is the time to rethink the use of our street space. Philadelphians can imagine and take control of the type of city and quality of life we want post-COVID-19. There are few silver linings to come out of this crisis, but we should embrace those that exist. Clean air. Reduced noise pollution. Return of nature. Appreciation of being outside. These are not things we want to lose. With a reprioritization of our street space, we can keep all these things.