The recent reopening rhetoric from Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos is morally bankrupt. The President’s threat to withhold aid to schools if they fail to adopt his all caps reopen-by-Tweet mandate reminds me of a devastating example of the life-threatening consequences of underfunded schools. In a 2013 political temper tantrum, then-Governor Corbett threatened to withhold $45 million dollars from our schools. He only released the funds after Bryant Elementary sixth grader Laporshia Massey died after suffering an asthma attack at school with no nurse present due to Corbett’s budget cuts. When society fails to fund education and to ignore health and safety, we are perpetuating the centuries of racism against Black and Brown people.