Our city is once again confronting long-term challenges to promoting safety and fair law enforcement: What is the path to better community policing? How can we change the culture of the police so that rank and file police see the community as their own? How do we get the community to buy into change, and believe that every person wearing a uniform is not an enemy? How can citizens be engaged in innovative strategies that will begin to rebuild trust that has been sorely taxed by the current outrage? Will mass firings increase frustration among officers themselves, and simply drive racism deeper underground by encouraging officers to keep their prejudice off social media. How will the police officers’ families and communities be impacted financially and socially by mass firings?