In this ongoing fight, it is clear that one approach will not suffice for cities throughout the country with different histories, challenges, and laws. The work of transforming communities and addressing proven root causes and contributors to violence is not mutually exclusive to the work of an effective criminal justice approach. Firearm related arrests are almost doubled in the city of Philadelphia when compared to 2015. But is must not be forgotten that many of those engulfed in the tragedy of gun violence are youth, and the degree to which their narratives around violence are shaped by the opportunities they have, and more importantly, the opportunities they don’t have, cannot be overlooked.