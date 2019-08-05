When the students and I met with a nurse at one of the medical heroin treatment facilities, I asked her if it was difficult to implement these policies because of public opposition. She told me that there was very little opposition from neighbors in the areas where these clinics were established. Residents were so upset about the current conditions that they just wanted something done. When they saw the programs worked, they were happy. This same nurse told our group that she could foresee the clinic closing within a few years because they don’t have enough people addicted to heroin to sustain it. Unlike in the United States, there has not been an increase in younger people using heroin in most of Europe, according to the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.