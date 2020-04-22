Despite these challenges, we have made it through. And we were proud to be leaving a better and stronger public education system behind us. After significant work and advocacy by our school communities, District leaders and elected officials, public education in Philadelphia is on the rise. Our school system is no longer in fiscal distress. The District has been slowly restoring staffing levels. Across Philadelphia the academic performance of our public schools is starting to improve. And the District was once again about to have a balanced budget that would allow for more investments in our schools. But this is now all in serious jeopardy due to the projected financial impact of COVID-19.