These problems are not going away, and one reason is that 70% of adolescents see depression, anxiety, and bullying as among their major concerns. No one thinks bullying is OK, but it is still pervasive in our society. The sooner students learn skills to help have more control over how they feel, the less likely they will hurt other people or engage in self-sabotage. It would also address many common situations that may provoke anxiety in teens including test taking, sports, performances, and social interactions.