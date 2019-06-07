Through our students’ own research and the help of resources from Facing History, Facing Ourselves, a nonprofit organization that works to engage students in interrogating issues of prejudice, students learned about key events in U.S. history in the fight for LGBTQ rights. These events covered more than 60 events including the establishment of the Mattachine Society, the first known lasting gay-rights group; the Stonewall Riots; the American Psychiatric Association’s changing opinions on homosexuality; Ellen DeGeneres’ televised coming-out; the establishment and eventual repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell; the Pulse Nightclub shooting; and the transgender military ban.