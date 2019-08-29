In today’s viral cultural moments, online observers quickly pounce to lay out social divisions of class, race, and respectability politics. During the Popeyes frenzy, some social media posts suggested that anyone enjoying the distraction is being duped, captivated by gross capitalism. Or that lighter-skinned people have an affinity for Chick-fil-A, while darker-skinned black people have one for Popeyes. Continue to look and you’ll see posts, including one from actress and singer Janelle Monáe, suggesting that black people care more about this sandwich than they do about voting. The sad part: This judgmental analysis ends up creating the same undue burden that often gets placed on the shoulders of black working communities.