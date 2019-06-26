In simpler terms, more than 1.5 million of our neighbors cannot afford to feed themselves or their families, afford medicine, afford transportation, afford shelter, afford childcare. It’s a bleak world for our very poor. Yet, too many in positions of power believe others are poor because they choose to be, that they are unworthy of help or a policy shift that might lift them up. They fail to realize that every decision we make as their government – whether it’s during budget negotiations or with individual bills – has a direct and lasting impact on poverty and economic security. The legislature continues to deliver a system that fails poor people, that fails everyone.