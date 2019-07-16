Democrats and most mainstream media won’t admit it, but President Trump is delivering for women. Our President launched his campaign on a promise to fight for every American from coast to coast, and women across the country are benefiting from his bold agenda.
Take today’s booming economy, for example. Women — more of whom are working now than ever before — from all walks of life are being empowered thanks to the economic policies of President Trump, with more opportunities to pursue their dreams and achieve success.
Under President Trump, the unemployment rate among women recently reached its lowest point since 1953, and women have filled over three million new jobs since Inauguration Day — this means 57 percent of the 5.6 million new jobs have gone to women.
The President also acknowledges the importance of women participating in the economy, which is why he launched a $50 million global initiative to educate, train, and finance women in other countries to participate in the workforce. Currently, there are 14 projects in 22 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, helping women with employment and entrepreneurship in a variety of industries from tech to the energy sector.
President Trump cares about American family’s bottom lines — making sure they can pay their bills and get ahead. As a result of his landmark tax reform, 90% of Americans are seeing bigger paychecks because of the tax cuts. In addition, President Trump doubled the child tax credit to $2,000, ensuring more money goes back into the pockets of hardworking mothers.
Very personal to me as a career prosecutor, President Trump is strengthening our national security, restoring the rule of law, and supporting and encouraging law enforcement for safer communities.
President Trump has taken action against the violent MS-13 gang, as well as streamlined and strengthened federal background checks to make sure firearms are kept out of the hands of dangerous criminals.
The Trump administration also skillfully used the threat of tariffs to secure significant concessions from the Mexican government to begin to bring illegal immigration under control. According to the Department of Homeland Security, there was a 28% drop in border apprehensions from May to June, a clear sign that crossings are down as a result of this new agreement with Mexico.
While Democrat candidates support open borders and “free” healthcare for undocumented immigrants, President Trump continues to work to secure our borders and enforce immigration laws.
Another top priority for this administration is improving the nation’s healthcare system to work more efficiently and effectively for American families. President Trump has delivered by expanding access to affordable healthcare choices while protecting those with pre-existing conditions, devoting $6 billion to fighting the opioid epidemic and eliminating Obamacare’s costly individual mandate penalty. Furthermore, he was the first president to include a plan for nationwide paid family leave in his budget.
This week, we’re gathering in King of Prussia to launch the Women for Trump coalition, a group comprised of women dedicated to sharing the success stories of President Trump’s first term in office. As a member of the Coalition Advisory Board for Women for Trump, I will work to keep him in the White House and share his record of achievement for women across the country. Re-electing President Trump for another four years ensures continued economic opportunity for women, safer communities for our families, and commonsense health care policies for generations to come.
Alternatively, the Democrats’ socialist agenda would upend the success of the Trump presidency and destroy American prosperity. Their policies offer higher taxes, increased crime, and economic stagnation.
Women were key in the 2016 election, and we will be again in 2020. This time the stakes are even higher. We have seen what’s possible under President Trump’s leadership and one thing is clear: women can count on President Trump to deliver for them.
Pam Bondi is Co-Chair of the official Women for Trump coalition. She also is the former Attorney General of Florida.