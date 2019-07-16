This week, we’re gathering in King of Prussia to launch the Women for Trump coalition, a group comprised of women dedicated to sharing the success stories of President Trump’s first term in office. As a member of the Coalition Advisory Board for Women for Trump, I will work to keep him in the White House and share his record of achievement for women across the country. Re-electing President Trump for another four years ensures continued economic opportunity for women, safer communities for our families, and commonsense health care policies for generations to come.