Still, to see so many brands, corporations, and organizations declare their support and allyship is not a bad thing, no matter how spotty the results. You could even argue that in a capitalist culture, slapping a rainbow on a bottle of mouthwash is evidence of just how far queer people have come in our fight to be recognized and respected. It’s not wrong, however, to expect brands and corporations to do their due diligence and look into the best ways to reach out to the LGBTQ community instead of simply adding more colors to your logo and calling it good. Does the company support its own LGBTQ employees? Will proceeds from the sale of Pride-branded products be donated to LGBTQ organizations? Does the brand see and recognize our lives as queer people?