So, the Bicycle Coalition, American Heart Association, Vision Zero Alliance, and dozens of bicycling and active transportation organizations all over the Commonwealth have been advocating for legislation which would fix this language and allow PennDOT to install ped and bike facilities on its streets — which, in addition to often being the widest, make up a majority of the city’s “high-injury” roads. The only thing standing in their way — and in the way of millions of people across the state experiencing safer, healthier, streets — is an up-or-down vote in the Pennsylvania state Legislature. The House version of the bill passed the Transportation Committee on Monday, and will likely reach the full House early next week, where it is expected, again, to pass. At that point, it’s up to leaders in the Senate, like state Sen. John Sabatina of Northeast Philadelphia, the minority chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, to take up Sen. Larry Farnese’s equivalent bill in the state Senate. The American Heart Association and Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia believe that, if given safer spaces to ride a bicycle and walk, more people will do it.