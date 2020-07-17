The truth about the situation of Puerto Ricans is that, regardless of whether we are born on the island or in the United States, we are born American citizens. This has been a fact for more than 100 years, when in 1918 the federal Congress, through the Jones Act, granted citizenship to all Puerto Ricans residing in the island, as well as to their descendants. Since then, we have served in all wars in which the United States has participated. However, our community, even after a century, has remained bogged down and without good access to the middle class.