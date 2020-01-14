Pennsylvania is home to the fourth largest stateside population of Puerto Ricans, which continues to grow—largely because of migration driven by natural disasters in Puerto Rico, expected to increase after the onslaught of recent earthquakes. The state’s Hispanic community is the fastest-growing segment of the population, accounting for more than 50 percent of Pennsylvania’s population growth in the last two decades. As this trend continues, it becomes even more important for the state’s leaders to ensure our communities have the tools they need to prosper, while also helping those who come to the state in need. It’s no doubt that accessibility to the next generation of wireless—5G—will be one of the most critical of these tools as we move into 2020.