But trends are not just a natural occurrence, nor are they just driven by tech platforms and algorithms. Trends are also a business, a way to profit off cultural change. Having the ability to know which way trends will go is valuable, because it means you can anticipate and get ahead of cultural change. Moreover, being able to start trends and shape where consumer culture goes is even more desirable. Everybody may want pumpkin spice now — imagine the windfall that could come with knowing what the next pumpkin spice will be.