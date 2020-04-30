Over the past five years, I have had the privilege of serving as Reading Terminal Market’s general manager. I have seen the power of a place like the market that cuts through nearly all of our social barriers — race, income, geography, language, religion, etc. — to create an increasingly rare measure of civil interaction. Though these engagements are often fleeting, they still provide a measure of civic glue: a binding agent that can allow us to see past superficial differences and understand that we have more in common than we might otherwise believe, or at the very least, have fates that are tied together. Public spaces offer some of the only forums where this is even possible anymore.