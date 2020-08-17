My livelihood is the raising and harvesting of lamb, based here in Pennsylvania. I left a promising career on Wall Street to pursue my passion, farm life, and even survived my own health crisis to find relative success as a purveyor to some of the top restaurants in the country. I know this success has everything to do with not only my passion, but the depth of my commitment to the animals I raise. Every breath of life a sheep on my farm takes contributes to the end quality of the harvest, and, while I can’t speak for my fellow farmers, I believe most have a similar outlook on the products they reverently present for discerning consumption.