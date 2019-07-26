Democrats’ impeachment drive is never going to work. Even if they do pass articles of impeachment, the Senate is not going to convict him. The only way they’re going to get Trump out of office is by beating him in the 2020 election. But instead of focusing on things they need to do to defeat Trump at the ballot box -- such as a policy agenda to win back working-class voters who voted for Barack Obama but defected to Trump in 2016 -- they’re focused on impeachment. Not only is that not winning back those Obama-Trump voters, it is pushing them away, because it is perceived as an effort to invalidate their votes.