For example, when someone says “Jews control the media,” they may not be fully aware that they are repeating an ancient anti-Semitic notion of the Jew as a wicked puppeteer, the devil behind the curtain. When someone proclaims that Zionism is racism and that Israel is a colonialist power, they are simply repeating tropes originated by Stalin and Lenin; old Soviet lies used to further oppress their Jewish citizens. We cannot allow these comments to linger and these ideas to fester. The wars and persecution of the last century taught us as much.