So, yes, Trump would be more precise to say that Mueller found that there was “no coordination” rather than “no collusion.” But to any normal viewer without a law degree, the meaning is the same. As Mueller made clear, “In this investigation, the evidence does not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference.” Trump was 100 percent correct when he told Stephanopoulos, “There was no crime. There was no Russia collusion. There was no Russia, I’ll put it in your language, conspiracy, which is even better than collusion. You know, the word ‘collusion’ is a softer word than ‘conspiracy.’” No crime, no collusion, no conspiracy — however you want to phrase it, the result is the same: He didn’t do it. Period.