Most days, the subway arrives within seven minutes or less and whisks me to my destination. I’ve found that seats are almost always available whether or not I use them. The sights and sounds on board have provided me with some new insights about my fellow SEPTA riders. It’s very rare to see anyone reading a newspaper. The number of riders texting, playing video games, or listening to music far exceeds the number of passengers reading anything — whether a magazine, a book, or something on their iPhones.