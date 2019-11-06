Elicia Gonzales, executive director of the Women’s Medical Fund: “For some of us, our earliest memories of our bodies and touch are painful. We recall the stares, glares, and aggression that made us believe we were less than, we were the possessions of others, our body was not our own. Do you recall feeling embarrassed because your body looked differently from your friends or classmates? Remember the feeling of not knowing how to say ‘no,’ or ‘slow down,’ or ‘I’m not ready?’ … Comprehensive sex ed looks like engaging in dialogue about feelings and emotions, not just plumbing and pathology.”