The PES refinery is closing, but its legacy will continue to be a risk to local communities because of the environmental contamination that it is leaving behind. When refinery operations began on this site in 1866, no one would have foreseen the public health implications of building in an area that would become more densely populated over time. It is 2019 now, and we should have a choice in whether or not we condone restarting an industry that has historically been the biggest single source of air pollution in Philadelphia.