After the completion of Branly Cadet’s stunning O. V. Catto Memorial, championed for decades by Mayor Jim Kenney, the Memorial Fund introduced an educational outreach program. We partnered with cultural institutions and the Philadelphia School District’s Curriculum Office, with support from Philadelphia corporations and foundations, to train a cross section of educators to teach over 11,000 students about Catto and the meaning of his life and legacy. This initiative engaged teachers addressing how their own perceptions on race impacted their teaching. It also focused on students’ views on race from lived experiences and civic conversations through their study of the racial violence that ended Catto’s life. For the future, we envision an expanded educational initiative, at all levels, as we continue to seek financial support for ongoing programming.