Historical trends in substance use provide further warning signs. The first nationwide drug epidemic began with opioids around the time of the Civil War. This epidemic overlapped with and was quickly followed by a cocaine epidemic in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. (For reference, this was the time period of Sigmund Freud and the founding of Coca-Cola.) Similarly, the heroin epidemic of the 1970s was followed by the powder and crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s.