At the 40th Stonewall Parade they didn’t tell us we would stop in front of the Stonewall Inn for a moment of silence and honor. It was so unexpected I was exhilarated, as I was on the night of the riots, but in a totally different way. As the float drove past the Stonewall Inn, it stopped to pay homage. I took off my hat, which I never do at a public appearance, and cried happy tears, understanding the significance of what I had been a part of years ago and how far we’ve come.