Loan servicers play an important role in the lending system, collecting monthly payments and handling borrower issues as they arise. But in recent years the servicers hired by the U.S. Department of Education have been focusing on the former and ignoring the latter. Most notoriously, one loan servicer reportedly instituted a seven-minute rule that required call center workers to handle all calls in a set time, even if that meant misleading borrowers and putting them into inappropriate payment plans that were quickly set up over the phone.