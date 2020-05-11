Since I serve on a reviewing Court, which bears some similarities in the nature of the work, I can imagine the level of preparation that goes into each Supreme Court Justice’s work on a case. Reviewing courts hear cases that are appealed from trial courts. Unlike trial courts, which resolve any number of factual and legal questions in the course of a case, reviewing courts only consider select, specific legal questions. My law clerks and I have probably spent at least 50 hours preparing for each argument. These hours are spent reading attorneys’ briefs, appendices that explain what went on in the courts below, and the relevant cases cited by the parties; doing research into other possible cases and sources that could inform the issues before us; preparing bench memoranda summarizing the above; and interacting, as judge and law clerks, to explore various aspects of the case.