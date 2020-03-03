From the beginning, orphanages in the U.S. were established by religious organizations to take care of their own. Over time, state sanctioned practices to segregate children based on race, ethnicity, or religion were the hallmark of child welfare practice. Today, debates about whether government-funded agencies can deny opportunities for LGBTQ parents to foster may sound entirely novel, but the roots of discrimination in foster care go deep. As the number of states legislating against LGBTQ foster parents grows, along with a federal rule likely to broaden the impact, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to resolve the question: Will separate and unequal prevail?