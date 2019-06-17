Parents, it is your responsibility to help your teen identify their “Why?” This summer, set clear expectations that they will remain substance free, and if not, there will be reasonable consequences. If an expectation is broken, follow through with those consequences. Keep talking about alcohol and other drugs, ask their opinions, and listen to what they are saying. If you hear something that doesn’t seem accurate, take the time to look up facts from a trusted source like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the National Institute for Drug Abuse. Most importantly, model healthy behavior around your own alcohol use — children pick up on adults’ relationships with alcohol well before the teen years.