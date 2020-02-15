Our patriotism problem began in the 1980s as an over-correction to the poor treatment of Vietnam veterans returning from that war. It was supercharged by the performance of our forces in Desert Storm and a later sense of victimhood and vengeance that came with 9/11. Today we see it everywhere in our society, from the ubiquitous returning soldier set piece reunions (including one during this year’s State of the Union) to the corporate version — think NFL and NASCAR, both of whom have tightly woven a particularly strident form of military adulation into their products. Service members have always been used as political props, but what we see today is unprecedented in its pervasiveness.