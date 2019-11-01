For someone who believes that success comes only with a Princeton degree, this may sound like sentimental hooey. To the 20-year-old from Allentown, whose dad left home when he was 3 and whose mother is strung out on opioids, it’s an unfamiliar vision of possibility. The proof is in the numbers: 74 percent of Williamson students graduate in three years, and 98 percent of them go on to a job. Between 30 percent and 40 percent of those grads proceed to get higher degrees. Compare that with low-income kids who take a more conventional route: 61 percent of high school grads from the lowest-income quartile do manage to enroll in college, an impressive rise from 1970’s 46 percent. But only 26 percent of those students get a bachelor’s degree within six years — most dragging a ball and chain of debt behind them.