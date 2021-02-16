Other trauma barriers exist, such as language and family experiences. Half of the area’s population is Hispanic/Latinx, and many of them have experienced hardships in immigrating to the U.S. Many of my students struggle being distanced from their extended family and friends, adjusting to a new culture and a completely different educational system than they had in their native countries. My students are smart and incredibly strong, and they often do not get enough credit for their resilience. Nonetheless, these experiences do take a toll on their ability to thrive in their learning environment and, as their teacher, it is my responsibility to ensure these traumas do not become long-term barriers to learning.