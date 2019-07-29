Being loosely connected to the world of travel blogging means my social media feeds are full of people who travel full time and make money from presenting their destinations to look as enticing as possible. I’ve been on the other side of that lens all too often and know that the experience is rarely as picture-perfect as it seems. For every brilliantly filtered, captioned, and hashtagged photo, there are uncomfortable situations the never get mentioned — delayed flights, lumpy hotel beds, food poisonings.