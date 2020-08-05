Trump’s tweet is even more frustrating considering that the U.S. election system contains genuine vulnerabilities. Legitimate concerns exist about local election officials threatening to eliminate in-person voting entirely, and the chaos that such steps could provoke in a tight race—as it has after some primaries. Rapid expansion of mail-in voting has increased the number of ballots invalidated by election officials, raising concerns that even legitimate votes will be thrown out. Techniques such as ballot harvesting, in which advocacy groups collect votes and file them en masse, suggest the possibility of new kinds of voter fraud in an age of increasing remote voting. The prospect of votes taking weeks to count, delaying a presidential result indefinitely, is troubling and could undermine the credibility of an election and stoke conspiracy theories—especially in the current climate. We know that such problems are real because they occurred in presidential primary races—Democrat against Democrat and Republican against Republican—belying the claims of some that voter fraud is a canard and that systems put in place to discourage it are merely cooked up to suppress voting.