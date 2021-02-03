My plea to all is to tone down the rhetoric. Avoid labels that are both historically incongruous and inciting to baser or ignorant minds. Criticize and speak your mind in an open discourse; be able to advocate honestly but also to tolerate dissent. Our nation was founded with democracy as its basis and remains a beacon to the world. Be aware that when labels are casually placed upon those with whom you do not agree, do not look like, or do not believe what you believe, you are polarizing and dividing, and in the extreme, it is you who are indirectly causing insurrection, chaos, and anarchy. It is only when unfettered that a true Hitler-like enemy may arise and advance his murderous genocidal agenda against Jews and all other branded enemies of the state.