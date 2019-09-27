The transcript also backs up Trump's claim that he put a temporary hold on some U.S. military aid to Ukraine because he was concerned that the European allies were not doing enough. During the call, Trump tells Zelensky the United States is doing "much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are." Zelensky responds: "Yes you are absolutely right. Not only 100%, but actually 1000%." He tells Trump that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron "are not working as much as they should work for Ukraine," and says that "the European Union should be our biggest partner but technically the United States is a much bigger partner than the European Union." The whistleblower offers no evidence that Trump had any other motivation.