It gets worse. The Taliban team with whom the Trump administration has been negotiating includes five senior Taliban commanders — the “Taliban Five” — who were held at Guantanamo for 13 years before Obama freed them in exchange for U.S. Army deserter Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. They include Mullah Fazel Mazloom, who according to his Guantanamo military file is “wanted by the UN for possible war crimes while serving as a Taliban Army Chief of Staff” and has “operational associations with significant al-Qaeda and other extremist personnel.” They include Mullah Norullah Noori, “wanted by the UN for possible war crimes” and “associated with members of al-Qaeda.” They include Abdul Haq Wasiq, Taliban deputy minister of intelligence who “utilized his office to support al-Qaeda and to assist Taliban personnel elude capture … [and] arranged for al-Qaeda personnel to train Taliban intelligence staff in intelligence methods” and “assigned al-Qaeda members to the Taliban Ministry of Intelligence.” They include Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, who was “directly associated to [Osama bin Laden] and Taliban Supreme Commander Mullah Muhammad Omar.” And they include Mohammad Nabi Omari, “a senior Taliban official” who was “a member of a joint al-Qaeda/Taliban [anti-coalition militia] cell in Khowst and was involved in attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces,” including one that killed two Americans.