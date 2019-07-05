But here’s what does: When the very first Liberty Medal was created in 1987 after the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution celebration in Philadelphia, it was presented in front of Independence Hall on July Fourth. Thousands of people stood in the sweltering July heat, waving American flags, to watch world leaders including President Jimmy Carter, Lech Walesa, Nelson Mandela, Willem de Klerk, Hamid Karzai and others accept an award recognizing their fight for freedom. A dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence was delivered that inspired the public to cherish the freedoms we Americans enjoy today. Fife and drum corps, patriotic music, and colorful banners added to among the best Fourth of July celebrations in the nation. One of the most meaningful aspects of the event was knowing that in this historic building the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were forged and ratified. This is how history comes alive.