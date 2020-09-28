The $72.9 million refund he received can only happen if at least $72.9 million was originally paid in. The issue is not the size of the refund. The issue is whether or not he was entitled to the refund at all, which is why he is being audited. He is not paying taxes, because he is offsetting the refund against tax due, but if the refund is not legit, then he owes a slew of back taxes. Without getting overly technical, if he took a large loss on an investment but got a percentage of the company back in exchange, that could be a deferred loss and not able to be taken currently. If he is taking an untenable position, he may be in for a rude awakening if the refund is eventually disallowed.