In Cape May, Van Drew is as much of a local fixture as seagulls, as omnipresent as winds in February and more reliable than the sunrise. During his long reign as State Senator from 2008 through 2018, if you needed help obtaining a lost automobile title, he was there to help. If you were having problems getting a passport, he got it done. Pot holes were fixed because of him and children got financial help going to Stockton. He was the most important political presence in Cape May County. Not a ribbon cutting, Kiwanis banquet, or street fair took place without a visit from Jeff Van Drew.