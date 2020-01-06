Beyond improving the pay and the rights of those who are currently employed, we must recommit to investing more in workforce training and development for the future generations. The “Workforce Investment Act” was first passed in 1998 and later re-authorized as the “Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act” to strengthen federal worker training programs. From 2000 to 2015, however, federal funding for this vital program was cut by about 45 percent, from $5.1 billion a year to just $2.1 billion.