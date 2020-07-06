In response to weeks of grassroots uprisings, President Amy Gutmann and Provost Wendell Pritchett sent messages to the Penn community announcing or reaffirming commitment to University initiatives intended to propel progress on systemic racism, including the publicized Campaign for Community started in 2015. The majority of the proposed projects appear to involve giving money to internal university groups for pilot projects and campus events — that is, more of the same. As the university often highlights, Penn is already partnered with hundreds of social service organizations and public schools in Philadelphia, and has legions of students performing volunteer work throughout the city each semester.