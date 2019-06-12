First, focus on the rigor of your work above all else. Marie Curie lost her husband when she was 38, but her determination did not stop her from conducting pioneering work in radioactivity while raising two daughters. It is easy to feel lost in traumatic times, but such times often allow rediscovery of self. When I first came to the U.S. seven years ago, everything was foreign. But before I knew it, in nurturing mentors and caring friends, I had found a new family. Last winter, the fate of my physician-scientist training was hanging in the balance. Yet, intellectual adventures kept me going and led me to the NLM.