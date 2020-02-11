It’s not clear which view of American manufacturing is correct. Either way, voters’ concerns about the future of manufacturing is something candidates running for elected office in 2020 should heed. Especially since the same Morning Consult poll showed that 80% of Pennsylvania voters, more than in any other state surveyed, say manufacturing will be an important factor when casting their vote in the 2020 presidential election. This is a big reason why some are calling 2020 the “Manufacturing Election.”