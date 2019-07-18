The USA-USSR Track and Field Dual Meet Series represents a long history of two nations balancing the appearance of friendship with nationalistic competition. Sixty years ago, the U.S. and the Soviet Union were two competing superpowers, ideological foes with vast nuclear arsenals that brought the planet to the brink of nuclear war. Today, the Russian Federation is not nearly the superpower the Soviet Union was, but is still a geopolitical rival. Tensions simmer between the two countries stemming from, most notably, Russian attempts to disrupt the 2016 presidential election. More recent incidents such as involvement in Syria’s ongoing civil war, the crisis in Venezuela, and growing concerns in the Arctic region have contributed to the current breakdown of relations.