In my research about how allyship manifests in sports, I’ve seen how individuals’ awareness of gender issues in sport is translated into action, specifically by determining how and where individuals believe they can make tangible differences, and choosing to act. As with anything, if change is going to happen, it cannot just be localized. Structural change happens when use our collective power to show up for everyone. If we learned anything from the USWNT, it’s the power of teamwork in working together to achieve a collective goal.