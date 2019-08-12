6) If you believe the utility has made a mistake in calculating your bill, has wrongfully denied your request for assistance, or should not be allowed to shut off your service, you can file a complaint with the utility. Contact the utility and tell them you’d like to “initiate a dispute.” You will be responsible for paying undisputed bills, but you should be able to keep your utility service while you are disputing the utility’s decision. If you are not happy with the utility’s decision on your dispute, you can appeal it.