As these states move to increase their vaccination coverage by limiting the ability of parents to exempt their children from various vaccines, we’re witnessing the politicization of this issue. That means that many of these bills are introduced by Democratic politicians, only to be opposed by Republicans. This is a dangerous development, because politicians frequently shape public opinion. If Democrats and Republicans take opposing positions on vaccines, we will likely see a polarization on this issue among the public, much like we saw on climate change. That might lead to plummeting rates of vaccine coverage, an outcome no one should want.